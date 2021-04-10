Falcon and the Winter Soldier to Reveal Major Cameo in Next Week's Episode

✖

Falcon and the Winter Soldier is set to reveal a major cameo next week. In a recent interview with Comicbook.com, Malcolm Spellman mentioned that Episode 5 was when “things get real.” He also teased a cameo during a conversation with Rotten Tomatoes that he would love to see the character paired with Thor in some capacity. Now, the showrunner isn’t letting the cat out of the bag, but now the entire fandom is waiting to see if this is going to be a White Vision situation all over again. With WandaVision not that far in the rearview mirror, it would be a weird look for history to repeat itself like that. Wakanda had a big role in Episode 4 as the Dora Milaje came to collect Zemo. That means everything is truly on the table when it comes to the entries in this series. Check out what Spellman had to say down below:

“There are characters in our series who I would love to see partnered with like — it’s a very, very grounded character — partnered with one of the big world-shakers like Thor or someone like that,” he explained. “The personality is so strong, it’s the episode five character. I’d love to see that character with Thor.”

Vanity Fair also managed to speak with Nate Moore and Kari Skogland on their Vanity Fair Still Watching podcast. They’ve heard those whispers about a possible Black Panther cameo and it was time to nip that in the bud. Chadwick Boseman is still being mourned by millions of fans, so there won’t be any King T’Challa in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

“No. I can say. That is not going to happen,” Moore said. “I would be honest if it was. Chad's passing is a whole life thing, and I loved the guy as much as the character. I think we have to be very careful and thoughtful about when he appears, because he meant so much to a lot of people as much as he meant to us. But yeah, we wouldn't use that as a ‘Come next week; maybe you’ll see Panther!’ We wouldn't, and he's not.”

