Falcon and Winter Soldier Creator Confirms "Lost" Storyline was Cut, Denies Pandemic Connection

With the conclusion of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier on Disney+, theories have abounded about a previous rumor that indicated a major plotline was excised from the series as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. One star for the series said he'd "never heard" that this was such a thing, throwing some water on it, but now none other than series head writer Malcolm Spellman has confirmed that there was a storyline "lost" in the shuffle of post-production but dispelled the rumor that it was seemingly pandemic related and was cut for those reasons. Spellman also noted that he would like to see the story revived in some form.

"I've been told to stop saying that (there was a "lost" storyline)," Spellman said on Fade To Black (H/T CBM). "But I loved it, and it had nothing to do with the pandemic...I want to see if we can get some of the writers to do a book run on it because I think Kevin [Feige] dug it. I've been told to stop talking about it." A video from New Rockstars goes into great detail about what they considered evidence about the alleged pandemic subplot, and though we know that wasn't the content of the plot the video still makes a great case for this lost storyline.

Though it's been made clear that no "pandemic" plot was being created for the series, the Marvel Cinematic Universe will seemingly have parallels to our own life for the forseeable future thanks to what went down in Avengers: Infinity War with Thanos and "The Blip."

"It is quite interesting, as you will see in a number of our upcoming projects, the parallels where it will very much seem like people are talking about the Covid pandemic," Marvel president Kevin Feige previously told Variety. "Within the context of the MCU, they're talking about The Blip, but it really revitalized that notion in a way that made it substantive. My nervousness was just it being, 'Oh, an event that we reference constantly between things.' I wanted it to have more meaning behind it. And if that meant leaving it behind and coming up with new things, and that was it — of course we always come up new things, as well from the comics — but the real-world connotations are shockingly, and somewhat depressingly, relevant now between our worlds."

