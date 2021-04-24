Falcon and Winter Soldier Star Denies Marvel Series Scrapped Rumored Pandemic Plot

✖

Like so many other shows and movies, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier had its production interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Ahead of the actual stoppage in production though there was a rumor that the series was having to work quickly to erase "a bioterrorism threat of sorts" as a subplot in the series. It was never confirmed that this was the case, but as breakdown from the New Rockstars goes into great detail about what they consider evidence that this was true and that Marvel worked overtime to write this subplot out of the show. But was it even true? Maybe not!

Speaking in an interview with TV Line, series co-star Danny Ramirez was asked about this theory and told the outlet that he “hadn’t heard” of such a plotline being erased from the show and its Flag Smashers story. This isn't a clear denial that the reshoots and reframing of the alleged storyline from the TV series, and the New Rockstars video makes a compelling case. Perhaps the strongest piece of evidence that such a storyline was originally a major part of the series was the fact that the entire show was shot under the business umbrella of "Pandemic Productions, LLC."

Considering the tremendous secrecy at Marvel Studios over their products and what they release out into the world we frankly might never know the truth.

Beyond the obvious reason to remove such a subplot, many audiences wouldn't want to watch something they've just experienced for over a year and perhaps lost family to, Marvel has previously opened up about how the Thanos induced "Blip" was already a large parallel to the global pandemic. This was a large part of the plot of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and will also be referenced in future projects in the MCU as the aftermath of Endgame is still felt.

"It is quite interesting, as you will see in a number of our upcoming projects, the parallels where it will very much seem like people are talking about the Covid pandemic. Within the context of the MCU, they're talking about The Blip, but it really revitalized that notion in a way that made it substantive," Feige told Variety. "My nervousness was just it being, 'Oh, an event that we reference constantly between things.' I wanted it to have more meaning behind it. And if that meant leaving it behind and coming up with new things, and that was it — of course we always come up new things, as well from the comics — but the real-world connotations are shockingly, and somewhat depressingly, relevant now between our worlds."

