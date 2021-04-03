The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Stars on Airing a Post-"Blip" Show During a Pandemic

✖

Some of the best stories told in the Marvel Cinematic Universe are those that mirror real-life events and their impacts on society, with The Falcon and the Winter Soldier unintentionally mirroring how the world is coping with coming through the coronavirus pandemic, as stars Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan recently detailed the similarities to characters in the series coming out of the "Blip." Strangely enough, it was due to the pandemic that the show is airing as vaccinations are being spread around the world, as social-distancing protocols prevented it from being completed on its intended schedule, adding even more timeliness to the adventure.

"It's definitely the best time [for the show to air]. I think we're a generation of change, which is exciting, which is wonderful to see," Mackie revealed to MTV News. "We're a generation of acceptance and appreciation, which is amazing and wonderful to see. And I think this is the perfect time for this show. Because it's dealing with the 'Blip' from [Avengers:] Endgame and showing these characters trying to reacclimate, trying to basically find their new normal, is gonna be us in a few months when we're all vaccinated and we have to find our new normal post-COVID."

He added, "It's crazy, we shot this show two years ago, and none of this was planned out or thought of because we weren't in COVID."

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier wasn't the first Marvel story to address the Blip, the nickname given to Thanos killing half of the universe and Tony Stark bringing them back five years later, having already seen hints of the aftermath in WandaVision. However, with this series being more grounded in reality, audiences have witnessed the specifics of how the world has changed over the years, from new governmental organizations being started to how difficult it is for anyone who was gone to integrate back into a slightly different world.

"The crazy part is we were supposed to be the first streaming show and then the pandemic happened," Stan pointed out. "We were supposed to come out in August. But, in a weird way, because so much has happened in our world, since August, even, I'm glad that we're coming out now so all of that can be incorporated in it."

