Falcon and Winter Soldier’s Emily VanCamp Didn’t Expect to Return to Marvel After Captain America: Civil War

Emily VanCamp reprises her role as Agent 13, Sharon Carter, in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier after playing the character in two Captain America movies, Captain America: The Winter Soldier and Captain America: Civil War. Sharon's entire situation has changed since she stuck her neck out for Steve Rogers in Civil War. Now Sharon lives in exile in the crime and Easter egg-infested island nation of Madripoor, under the Power Broker's watchful gaze (unless Sharon is the Power Broker, that is). But in a new interview, VanCamp says she didn't expect to return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe at all, given Sharon's connection to Steve Rogers, who is now retired. She also isn't sure if Sharon will be back in the Marvel Cinematic Universe again.

"I think that really comes down to the powers that be and what works for the different stories they want to tell," VanCamp tells IGN Brazil. "And I think that's what's cool about the Marvel universe is that it's often unexpected. I never thought I'd be playing Sharon again and here we are. So we'll see. I love playing her, but you never know."

In another interview, VanCamp talked about the differences between pre-Civil War Sharon and post-Civil War Sharon Carter. She may like the new, edgier version of the character better.

"What we do know is she sacrificed a tremendous amount for the cause. When she's on the run, we don't know where she's been ... There's quite a bit more edge to Sharon than we've ever seen," VanCamp told Variety. "She's not that wide-eyed young agent anymore. She's a little rough around the edges. Do we find out exactly what she's had to do in order to be where she is now and survive? No. But we get a sense that it hasn't always been easy and that the sacrifices she's made weren't always worth it in her mind. That was kind of cool to see that chip on her shoulder that we never really did see before.

"And that's where you trust Marvel at the MCU, which is different than the comic books. They give you this Bible for your character of the different versions of the character from all the different comic books. It gives you a jumping-off point, but really, the beautiful thing is they allow you to kind of create your own version of the character within the MCU, and they do that with the story as well."

