Falcon And Winter Soldier: Marvel Launches Madripoor Website

✖

Marvel is giving fans a much bigger look at Madripoor with a new site they just launched. In a banner ad on the publisher’s website, users can be transported to the location of last week’s The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Fans will remember Sam Wilson, Bucky Barnes, and Baron Zero having a wild ride through the city with Sharon Carter. However, there are some cool details on that site that people are going to want to pay attention to. There are some more hints about the Power Broker and The Flag Smashers hidden in there. A fun detail also dancing around in the background is that Falcon and the Winter Soldier are both wanted just like Karli Morgentheau and Sharon. So, things are probably not going to be going smoothly for Captain America’s best friends when they come across John Walker again.

It felt like the show really picked up some steam last week by integrating Daniel Bruhl and Emily VanCamp into the cast. Things should probably continue to get more interesting as they add more pieces to the puzzle. Episode 3’s cliffhanger with the Dora Milaje’s Ayo coming to collect Zemo from the two lead characters. It seems as though this story could go a bunch more places over the next three weeks, so we’ll all have to stay tuned for whatever Marvel has planned next.

(Photo: Marvel Entertainment)

Sebastian Stan actually talked about how different The Falcon and the Winter Soldier would be during a previous convention appearance.

“It’s going to be so cool and kind of crazy. All I can say is it’s just new and different from what you’ve seen so far," Stan said of the series during a previous convention appearance. “I mean, it will be totally in line with everything that has happened and what we’ve seen and so on, but these characters are getting such additional mileage in terms of learning about who they are now, what they feel, what they’re thinking, and there’s a lot of action, comedy, you know there’s going to be comedy. I feel like you’re going to be happy. I think you’re going to be very happy. And there’s some crazy stuff, like stuff you don’t see coming from anywhere.”

Watch The Falcon and the Winter Soldier on Disney+.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.

Do you think the show will revisit Madripoor in one of the upcoming episodes? Let us know down in the comments!