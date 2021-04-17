Falcon and the Winter Soldier Showrunner Says Marvel Execs Love Danny Ramirez's Future as Torres

✖

It looks like Joaquin Torres (Danny Ramirez) may be here to stay when it comes to the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In fact, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier writer Malcolm Spellman thinks the actor is on the verge of "blowing up" thanks to his upcoming schedule. In addition to playing Torres within the MCU, Ramirez has a starring role in Top Gun: Maverick. According to Spellman, Ramirez's major Hollywood success is inevitable.

"He's going to blow up," the writer told THR during a profile of the actor. "It's not because he's doing big stuff, it's because everybody — Marvel execs, creatives, filmmakers like me, and fans — are all having the exact same reaction. ... He is one of those people who feels inevitable."

Naturally, Spellman nor Falcon and the Winter Soldier director Kari Skogland could speak to the actor's exact future in the Disney-owned franchise. Even then, both of the filmmakers are sold on the actor's work ethic and his newfound celebrity.

"I think even as a person, he was a little bit fanning out with the Anthony and the Sebastian Stan of it," Skogland told the trade. "He legitimately was pinching himself that he was part of the project. That came through."

With Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) well on the way to becoming Captain America, it's increasingly likely Torres will fill the role of Falcon, a move similar to Marvel Comics' Sam Wilson: Captain America run. Though Ramirez is 28, Torres has popped up in recent Champions titles, potentially signaling the character's role as a Young Avenger in the MCU. If not, the main Avengers team will get back together before too long and with Wilson as the new Cap, the Falcon mantle will need a suitor.

Ramirez concluded his profile by adding, "If it gets to this privileged place, I better know what positive impact I want to make."

