The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Teases the MCU's Newest Superhero

Make no mistake about it, there's another superhero in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Joaquin Torres (Danny Ramirez) is on the verge of becoming a bonafide Avenger, a tidbit the latest episode of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier managed to sneak in for viewers in its waning moments. Spoilers up ahead for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Episode 5. If you've yet to catch yourself up, proceed with caution!

As most suspected thanks to Disney's television spots this week, "Truth" starts off with a massive fight between Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie), Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan), and John Walker (Wyatt Russell). Picking up immediately after Walker murdered one of the Flag Smashers last week, the new Captain America quickly gets the upper hand against the show's eponymous duo.

Before long, Walker manages to snap Wilson's wings off his jetpack, rendering the character's signature backpiece unusable. Once the two do manage to eventually subdue Walker and take back the shield, Wilson leaves his backpack behind in the care of Torres. Torres, of course, followed in Wilson's footsteps as the Falcon in the Marvel Comics mythos, especially after Wilson became Captain America.

Though the comics version of the character has organic wings, the live-action version of the character appears to be taking a page out of the book of his predecessor and going to the engineered jetpack route. After all, Malcolm Spellman himself has said the character likely does have a future in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

"He was great. I can't tell you where it’s gonna go, but obviously, he's not in there for no reason," the Falcon and Winter Soldier writer previously told Entertainment Tonight. "He just lights up. If we had had 10 episodes, we had a giant storyline for him built out. But he does have plenty of real estate in these six."

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier helmer Kari Skogland added, "Besides talented, such a nice young man who has a huge career ahead of him for sure. We found him very early on … I think we're gonna be on his coattails as he takes off like a rocket. It's fun to see he and Anthony together, and the rapport that they have."

