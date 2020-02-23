Falcon and Winter Soldier Set Photos Tease the Debut of Surprising Marvel Hero

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier wrapped filming in Atlanta recently, and some new images might have let one of the new characters slip. @sweetstephen55 caught a glimpse of a Samson Development sign near the filming location and people are wondering if that means fans will get a look at the MCU character again. The company is building things back up after The Snap decimated the world. (On the signs, they’re still calling it The Blip, which is what the characters have been calling it in-universe.)

For a refresher, Ty Burrell played Leonard Samson in The Incredible Hulk. That pre-powers version of the character might have slipped by some viewers. But, it remains to be seen if the actor will return to reprise the role or if this is a new interpretation. Samson was a psychiatrist in the movie and the comics. But, the development work that is the meat and potatoes of the image only serves to raise more eyebrows.

The Super Bowl spot for the show featured a look at Falcon’s new costume in the MCU. Mackie is pumped to be starting a new chapter but definitely aware that he’s a standard bearer now with Chris Evans retired from the role of Captain America.

Looks like there is another Samson Development sign behind them there (like the one that was caught by @sweetstephen55 in November)#FalconAndtheWinterSoldier pic.twitter.com/sfCkMEfNlE — Liz (@MsLizzieHill) February 23, 2020

“You know what, to be honest, it’s very emotional,” Mackie explained to Deadline. “I’ve been in the business for 20 years and I’ve been fortunate to do some amazing stuff and work with amazing people. For me, to be a Black man in 2019 and be given the helm of Captain America with the history of Black men in this country is a monumental step, not only in entertainment, but also in my life. It’s been extremely emotional. Look, my grandfather was a sharecropper, you know what I mean? There’s a lot of history and pain and triumph and joy that comes along with me being Captain America.“

A lot of fans have had trouble letting go of the notion that Bucky should have been the one to claim Cap’s legacy. Sebastian Stan thinks the shield ended up in the right place after Avengers: Endgame.

“I don’t know about that,” Stan told Yahoo! “Not really though, if you think about it. It makes no sense for him to…why would you give it to the guy that’s been trying to have a whole new history outside of the thing he’s been trapped by. I remember I found out [about Falcon getting the shield] the day we were shooting. I was like ‘Oh wow, this is the deal.’ But it makes sense. He [Sam Wilson] has been his [Captain America’s] right-hand for a long time at this point.”

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier gets rolling later this fall on Disney+.