The Falcon and the Winter Soldier: Madripoor's Marvel Comics History and X-Men Connections Explained

Madripoor is officially a part of the ever-growing Marvel Cinematic Universe. In the latest episode of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, viewers were introduced to the mysterious island nation that was crafted by Chris Claremont as part of the Marvel Comics lore in the mid-1980s. Though the MCU has yet to officially brings mutants or the X-Men into the fray, Madripoor virtually runs hand-in-hand with the beloved characters and their surrounding mythos. In fact, Madripoor is often associated with the most popular mutant of them all — Wolverine.

Much like its MCU counterpart, the country is based in Southeast Asia and serves a similar purpose in both comics and live-action. As described by Baron Zemo (Daniel Brühl) in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Madripoor is a lawless land where villains are free to gather as they please.

In the series, Zemo takes Falcon (Anthony Mackie) and the Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan) to the island nation to meet with Selby (Imedla Corcoran), another character that has mutant ties.

In the comics, Madripoor has often served as a de facto home for Wolverine, and the country has even had an X-Men outpost or two on throughout history. At one point, Wolverine's ex-wife Ophelia — the villainess known as Viper — even served as ruler for the country.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier has yet to flat out say mutants or anything of the like, but at the very least, the show is doing an incredible job of fleshing the MCU out by introducing characters and locations by the droves. While the big namedrop has yet to arrive, the show is setting the stage for the group's inevitable arrival.

