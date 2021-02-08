The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Reveals First Look at Major X-Men Location

✖

The latest trailer for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier made its debut during Super Bowl LV on Sunday night, giving fans the biggest and best look yet at the upcoming Disney+ exclusive series. Fans have been eager to see exactly how the series continues the stories of Sam Wilson/Falcon (Anthony Mackie) and Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan), while also introducing new elements into the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the process. The new trailer seems to have confirmed a major addition that the series will bring -- the first appearance of Madripoor, a major location in the X-Men corner of Marvel Comics.

Created by Chris Claremont and Steve Leialoha, Madipoor is established in the comics as a Southeast Asian island anchored by its major city. Divided into the extremely rich society of "Hightown" and the very poor society of "Lowtown", the island has been at the center of some major Marvel Comics arcs, and has been ruled by the likes of Madame Hydra, Daken, and Mystique at various points in time.

Previous reports had indicated that Madripoor could make its introduction into the MCU in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, although that detail had never officially been confirmed by Marvel Studios. Still, the cyberpunk-like world of the city definitely makes it come across as Madripoor.

In The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, following the events of Avengers: Endgame, Sam Wilson/Falcon and Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier team up in a global adventure that tests their abilities — and their patience. The all-new series is directed by Kari Skogland; Malcolm Spellman is the head writer. The Falcon and The Winter Soldier is expected to see the return of Emily VanCamp as SHIELD agent Sharon Carter, as well as Daniel Bruhl as the villainous Baron Zemo. The series will bring the debut of John Walker/US Agent, as played by Wyatt Russell.

“It’s going to be so cool and kind of crazy. All I can say is it’s just new and different from what you’ve seen so far," Stan said of the series during a previous convention appearance. “I mean, it will be totally in line with everything that has happened and what we’ve seen and so on, but these characters are getting such additional mileage in terms of learning about who they are now, what they feel, what they’re thinking, and there’s a lot of action, comedy, you know there’s going to be comedy. I feel like you’re going to be happy. I think you’re going to be very happy. And there’s some crazy stuff, like stuff you don’t see coming from anywhere.”

