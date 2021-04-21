Falcon and the Winter Soldier Star Danny Ramirez Speaks Out on Who Is the Real Villain

✖

The final episode of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is set to premiere on Disney+ in just a couple of days, and both Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes are facing multiple enemies on different fronts. As both reconcile with their commitment to the legacy of Captain America, they are also dealing with the renegade Cap AKA John Walker and the super-powered Flag Smashers led by Karli Morgenthau. But are either of these forces the main villain in the Marvel Studios series? One Falcon and the Winter Soldier star doesn't seem to think so, and Joaquin Torres actor Danny Ramirez revealed his opinion.

During a recent interview with ScreenRant, Ramirez spoke up about the villains in the finale. While discussing the Flag Smashers, Walker, and the antagonism from the U.S. Government, Ramirez offered a unique response.

"It's tough. I even empathize a little bit with John Walker, because he is a product of the system. He feels betrayed a little by it in the most recent episode, as what we've seen," said Ramirez. "I think the system is definitely being dissected and opened up, and we're exploring that space inside. So, I think the villain is circumstance a lot. As much as the system is at fault, that's a tough question. I think I'm leaning towards in the government being part of what's created a lot of this, and but it's also the circumstance of the snap and coming back."

Ramirez makes it clear that it's a perfect storm of issues that has caused these different forces to collide. And with Sam and Bucky at the center, it has allowed these two Avengers to confront major issues in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

"That's what makes the show really beautiful to then bring out into this current socio-political climate, because it's allowing us to talk about this in a different way. it's giving us different language, and it's taking us on the adventure, but also allowing us to make this conversation front and center."

The series finale of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier premieres this Friday.

Watch The Falcon and the Winter Soldier on Disney+.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.