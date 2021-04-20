Marvel's The Falcon And The Winter Soldier Finale Teaser Released

✖

Marvel has released a teaser for this week's finale of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier - just in case fans weren't hyped for it already. Like all of the "trailers" or "teasers" for these Marvel Disney+ shows, this "teaser" for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier episode 6 is anything but. What we get instead is a measly 15 seconds of "sizzle reel" footage from previous episodes, along with key lines of dialogue that frame what the finale's thematic focus will be. It doesn't serve much of a purpose other than to possibly entice the small percentage of viewers not already watching TFATWS to binge all five episodes before the finale in Episode 6.

Don't miss the epic finale of Marvel Studios' The Falcon and the Winter Soldier this Friday on @DisneyPlus! #FalconAndWinterSoldier pic.twitter.com/QwDbiIwpgd — The Falcon and The Winter Soldier (@falconandwinter) April 20, 2021

The finale of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is set to be a clash of so many different factions all colliding in New York City's streets. Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) is set to suit up as the new Captain America, thanks to a suit Bucky (Sebastian Stan) got from the Wakandans. Captain America II and Winter Soldier will need to be ready, as Karli Morgenthau and the Flag Smashers are about to launch a terrorist strike against the GRC Conference, which seeks to handle the tricky political issue of relocating those displaced during The Snap and Blip incidents.

Meanwhile, John Walker (Wyatt Russell) is hell-bent on killing Karli for killing his partner Lemar Hoskins and is forging his own version of Cap's shield to do it with. Even Batroc (Georges St-Pierre) is in on the showdown at the GRC, looking to get back at Falcon for blowing his kidnapping job in episode 1. And, even when the dust settles from the GRC battle, there are still shadowy players like the Power Broker, Valentina (Julia Louis-Dreyfus), and even Sharon Carter (Emily VanCamp) who stand to gain and/or lose from the outcome.

If anything, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier feels like it is ending too soon, going into the finale episode. Marvel fans seem to agree if social media responses are any measure, so it will be interesting to see if the showrunners can tie off all the relevant storylines and character arcs in episode 6.

Not surprisingly, fan expectations and theories are everywhere. A Chris Evans cameo, possible Thunderbolts setup, launch of a new Captain America movie and other big Marvel Cinematic Universe developments for projects like Black Widow and Hawkeye are all on fans' collective bingo card. Hopefully, they don't leave disappointed.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier finale streams on Disney+ Friday.