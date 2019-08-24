The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Stars Explain Their Characters’ Relationship in Disney+ Series

Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan define the relationship between Falcon and Bucky in #WinterSoldier #D23Expo pic.twitter.com/67XkTCzAGC — Variety (@Variety) August 24, 2019

Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes are headed to Disney+ in the upcoming Marvel series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. The series picks up after the events of Avengers: Endgame, where Sam and Bucky said goodbye to Captain America. After returning to the moment he went back through time, Steve Rogers passed Cap’s shield down to the Falcon. Stars Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan attended this year’s D23 Disney conference. While there, they discussed what the relationship between their characters will be like in the new show, now that Steve Rogers is gone for good.

“Very serious, very dramatic,” Mackie tells Variety. “I feel good about that. Friendly. Like neighbors. If I cut my grass and he’s out of town, I’d cut his grass.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Or I can just pop over and be like, ‘Hey, you still have that…flamethrower. Can I use it? Thanks?” Stan adds. Mackie goes on to compare their relationship to that between classic sitcom characters Archie Bunker and George Jefferson. “That might be told old of a reference for you,” he notes.

During yesterday’s Disney+ panel at D23, fans learned that Emily VanCamp will return as Sharon Carter in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Wyatt Russell will debut as Marvel hero US Agent.

Despite taking the shield from Steve Rogers, Mackie said Sam will still be the Falcon in the new show. “I am The Falcon, I will always be The Falcon. The moniker will stay the same.”

That seems to contradict a previous rumor coming out of an episode of the Fatman Beyond podcast. Writer Marc Bernardin told his co-host, Kevin Smith, that he’d heard the series would be about Falcon becoming Captain America and the United States government rejecting him. The addition of John Walker, US Agent, to the series fits into that idea as he once replaced Captain America in the comics when Steve Rogers renounced the mantle.

Are you looking forward to seeing the Falcon and the Winter Soldier’s relationship grow in the new Disney+ series? Let us know what you think about it in the comments. The Falcon and The Winter Soldier debuts on Disney+ in fall 2020.

Other upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision in spring 2021, Loki in spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, What If? In summer 2021, Hawkeye in fall 2021, and Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021.