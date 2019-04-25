Falcon and the Winter Soldier Mystery Cameo Revealed in Episode 5

✖

The mysterious Marvel Studios cameo was finally revealed in episode five of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, introducing a brand new and surprising face into the Marvel Cinematic Universe for the latest episode of Disney+. And while it might not be an actor that fans were expecting, it's someone who could have a major impact on the MCU as it moves forwards into the future after the events of Avengers: Endgame. And considering this actor's track record as an Emmy Award-winning star, they could give the ongoing franchise a major boost in upcoming projects.

Warning: Spoilers for the latest episode of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier below.

Actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus made her MCU debut in the latest episode of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, marking her first major television project since the HBO series Veep wrapped up in 2019. Louis-Dreyfus is playing Contessa Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, a character first created for Strange Tales during Jim Steranko's runbut who also played a major role in Jonathan Hickman and Stefano Caselli's storyline as a Russian sleeper agent who aids Nick Fury in taking down HYDRA.

While Louis-Dreyfus is won awards and earned critical acclaim for her appearance as Selina Meyer in the series, she is perhaps best known for her role as Elaine in the classic sitcom Seinfeld. She is also recognized for her stint on Saturday Night Live and her other sitcom The New Adventures of Old Christine.

The actress has a strong comedic background that has made her a popular character actress across many different mediums. Louis-Dreyfus lent her vocal talents to popular Disney animated films such as A Bug's Life, Planes, and Onward. She also co-starred alongside Will Ferrell in the 2020 comedy Downhill.

It's not clear just yet if Louis-Dreyfus' character will play a major role in the franchise moving forward, but the fact that she made a shocking appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe will definitely have an impact. Marvel likely wouldn't just drop this recognizable Hollywood star into the fabric of the MCU without an overall plan. We'll just have to wait and see what it all means.

Watch The Falcon and the Winter Soldier on Disney+.

