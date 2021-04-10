The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Star Teases New Characters Coming in Final Episodes

✖

There have been rumors circulating that a significant character will cameo in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier before the show ends its six-episode run. Of course, the show's stars and creative staff are secretive about what's to come in the show's final two episodes, as they don't want to spoil the surprise. However, Emily VanCamp, who was somewhat surprised when she learned she'd be reprising her role as Sharon Carter in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, touched on the online conversation taking place during a recent interview published after episode four's debut on Friday.

"I've definitely heard some theories [about The Falcon and the Winter Soldier]," VanCamp tells IGN Brazil. "As someone who's in the show, I'm always surprised by things too and I think it's great that there are theories swirling around. I'm excited for people to see all the new characters that are yet to come in the series."

It sounds as if, even two-thirds of the way through the show, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier still has some significant players yet to reveal. Whether this has to do with the mysterious Power Broker's identity -- the figure who is pulling strings behind the scenes from their base in Madripoor -- remains unclear.

Series writer Malcolm Spellman teased big things to come in the show's final episodes during an interview with ComicBook.com, saying that episode five is when things "get real." He also discussed what it has been like building up these formerly supporting characters into leading roles.

"That was the agenda from the beginning," Spell said. "I left out an important thing about Bucky. Yes, he's dealing with the fact that he wants to know whether or not he's a monster. Right. He's also a hundred and six years old. His brain was never present in any era. So he is not a man of any era. And so we realize that you can have fun creating a scene like the one you're talking about. Right. And at the same time, here's a profound layer. Think about what the old man says, right before he goes on that date. There is a profound layer to it of this dude is just completely out of out of place in every moment he's in."

Watch The Falcon and the Winter Soldier on Disney+.

