The Falcon and the Winder Soldier's Emily VanCamp Teases Sharon's Mysterious "Problem"

The final moments of the third episode of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier teased a big mystery surrounding the character of Sharon Carter. The former SHIELD agent on the run left Sam and Bucky to get in her own car, with a personal assistant/driver opening the door for her. She told the woman that they had a "bigger problem" to deal with, telling fans that Sharon is involved in something much bigger than Sam and Bucky know about. So what really is going on with Sharon Carter? Is she working with the Power Broker?

The possibilities are quite literally endless, and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier star Emily VanCamp wants to keep preserving that mystery. During a recent interview with EW, VanCamp was asked about the tease in Sharon's final scene of Episode 3, and she explained that there are a lot of moving parts that still need to be revealed before these mysteries can work themselves out.

"I don't want to say what, but obviously there are so many things," VanCamp said. "We could interpret that in so many different ways. There's still three episodes left so hopefully those questions will be answered. There's still lots of characters to come in and out. The problem could be many things."

All of the characters that were announced for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier ahead of its premiere have already appeared on the show. So when VanCamp says something like "lots of characters to come in and out," it feels like there are lot of big moments still to come on the show. Who else could be showing up that might alter the story of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier?

VanCamp had a similar sentiment earlier in the week when asked by Variety the identity of the Power Broker.

"Well, that’s a good question. I mean, the Power Broker could be anybody," VanCamp said. "Also, there are several characters that have yet to be seen. So, I mean, I can’t say anything."

At this point, there's no telling what Sharon Carter has up her sleeve. And the appearance of a new character could easily change the entire landscape of the show going forward. It's clear that the mysteries of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier are just beginning.

