The Falcon and the Winter Soldier: Wyatt Russell Knows Fans Don't Like His Character

Wyatt Russell totally understands you all hate John Walker. Months after Chris Evans' Steve Rogers officially hung the shield up in Avengers: Endgame, Russell's character has onto the scene as the new Captain America in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and the change already has fans fuming. According to the man himself, that was exactly how the character was designed.

"That's the goal," Wyatt told TheWrap on the press tour for the show. "I think people had a fun reaction."

In the episode we've seen him in action, Walker has come toe-to-toe with both Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) and Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) over the use of Cap's iconic shield. Russell added that his character feels he deserves the shield or, at the very least, wants to prove he deserves it.

“There’s elements to him where he wants to be able to do it without the super soldier serum. Just be that good,” Russell continued. “He does have those ideas in his head of wanting people to like him, like his version of Captain America. It sort of gets rained on and causes him to have to rethink how things are going to be done.”

According to the actor, both Walker and Rogers are very similar men. Walker just has the advantage of operating in the digital age with public relations firms crafting his every move.

“The military man of World War II is just very different than the military man in today’s age. They just operate differently; the PR machine operates differently. There’s many more opinions about what military should be what their roles should be in the world,” Russell said. “He’s a little bit of a guy who’s just been good at doing his job. And he’s done this to serve and protect, based on some of the things that Steve did, and feels like he just wants to do the job but people aren’t necessarily willing to accept him as the person to do it.”

