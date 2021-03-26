Falcon and the Winter Soldier Fans React to John Walker Captain America in Episode 2

John Walker (Wyatt Russell) may be the new Star-Spangled Man with a plan, but Marvel fans are saying he's no replacement for Captain America. Spoilers for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Episode 2, "The Star-Spangled Man." As the government-approved Cap, who wields the shield in battle with superhero partner Lemar "Battlestar" Hoskins (Clé Bennett), Walker tries to appeal to "wingmen" Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) and Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) when he tells the pair of Avengers: "I'm not trying to be Steve. I'm not trying to replace Steve. I'm just trying to be the best Captain America I can be."

But when Sam and Bucky decline an offer to work with Captain America and Battlestar to track down Karli Morgenthau (Erin Kellyman) and the Super Soldier Serum-fueled Flag Smashers — Walker and Hoskins have "rules of engagement" and "authorizations," Sam says, whereas he and Bucky are "more flexible" free agents — the "new Cap" cools the nice guy act when he tells the pair: "A word of advice, then. Stay the hell out of my way."

The series premiere, "New World Order," ended with the United States government debuting Walker as the new Captain America after Wilson returned the shield — government property — to the Smithsonian. Audiences immediately reacted with the #NotMyCap hashtag to protest Walker Cap and his cheesy wink at the camera.

In "Star-Spangled Man," the decision to hand over the shield is a point of friction for Bucky, who tells Sam during therapy with Dr. Raynor (Amy Aquino) that the shield is more than a symbol: it's the legacy of the retired Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) and everything he stood for.

"People are probably going to hate it, and some people are going to love it," Marvel Cinematic Universe newcomer Russell previously told USA Today. "[Movies and TV shows] are there to make people feel emotions, and I'm hoping that that's what this show can do for people. Hopefully, they don't hate me too much. It would be an honor, I guess, to be disliked in the Marvel universe."

Here's what Marvel fans are saying after "The Star-Spangled Man":