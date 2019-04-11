Fans Honor Marvel’s Brothers and Sisters on National Siblings Day

Happy National Siblings Day! April 10th is a day to celebrate your sister(s) and brother(s), and fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe are taking the opportunity to honor some of the franchise’s best siblings. Shared to the r/marvelstudios subreddit, a page “dedicated to discussing Marvel Studios, the films and television shows, and anything else related to the MCU,” this image is reminding fans that the Marvel movies are full of great siblings.

“Happy National Siblings Day!,” u/chanma50 wrote.

As you can see, the image shows Thor and Loki, T’Challa and Shuri, Gamora and Nebula, and Wanda and Pietro.

Many fans were quick to comment on the post, adding their own thoughts about the pairs.

“Eight people, four are blood related while the other four are not. Perfectly balanced,” u/_jvc123 wrote. (Loki was adopted, and Gamora and Nebula were both “adopted” daughters of Thanos.)

“Hela: am I a joke to you?,” u/t180t180 added. (The original poster explained her absence by saying there aren’t any shots in Thor: Ragnarok that include all three characters. However, Hela wasn’t a good sister, so maybe she deserves the snub.)

“Bummed out that we may never see Grandmaster and Collector in a scene together,” u/Youbettacallsumboday commented. (It was confirmed that the characters played by Jeff Goldblum and Benicio del Toro are brothers.)

However, one fan broke hearts by reminding everyone of a harsh truth.

“Too bad almost everyone there is dead,” u/snakesonifunny wrote.

Hopefully, most of the fallen will get a second chance after the events of Avengers: Endgame.

Avengers: Endgame stars Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Chris Evans (Captain America), Josh Brolin (Thanos), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye), Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), Don Cheadle (War Machine), Tessa Thompson (Valkyrie), and Bradley Cooper (Rocket Raccoon).

Who are your favorite Marvel siblings? Tell us in the comments!

Avengers: Endgame hits theaters on April 26th. Other MCU films include Captain Marvel, which is currently playing in theaters everywhere, and Spider-Man Far From Home, which lands in theaters on July 5th.

