Fantastic Four Reboot Director Supports Ant-Man’s Peyton Reed to Revive the Franchise

It’s been almost half a decade since the last iteration of the Fantastic Four hit theaters. Today, Josh Trank advocated for another filmmaker to get another crack at Marvel’s first family. He’s endorsing Peyton Reed of Ant-Man fan fame to take the controls for the team’s first adventure in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Now, that being said, Trank would like a cameo in the forthcoming film but he knows that may not happen. Still, it would be fascinating to see Reed get a chance to steer that group of characters after the work he’s done with Paul Rudd and company on Ant-Man. This all comes as a part of Trank’s impromptu review of his own film on Letterboxd. There the director talked about his own experiences as a young director that might have bitten off more than he could chew with Fantastic Four. But, he doesn’t run from the criticism and even leans into some of the knocks on his film and the reception to it. He realizes that he’s a long way from Chronicle right now. But, if this reflection is any indication, there’s still a chance to get another project and hit it out of the park with the lessons he learned from his failure.

“I was expecting it to be much worse than it was,” Trank began. “I literally haven’t seen it since like two weeks before it came out, and I was in a heavily fucking traumatized state of mind. Why? Eh, save that for another time.”

He continued”Anyway, movie review: Great cast. Everyone in the film is a great actor, and overall there is a movie in there, somewhere. And that cast deserves to be in THAT movie. Everyone who worked on Fant4stic clearly wanted to be making THAT movie. But…. ultimately… It wasn’t.”

“Did I make that movie they deserved to be in?,” he asked. “To be honest? I can’t tell. What I can tell: is there are TWO different movies in one movie competing to be that movie. Is there a #releasethetrankcut?”

“Doesn’t matter. I’m not Zack Snyder. Zack Snyder is a storied, iconic, legendary filmmaker who has been knocking it out of the fucking park since I was in high school. Me? Then? I was 29 years old, making my 2nd film, in a situation more complicated than anything a 2nd time filmmaker should’ve walked into. That said… I don’t regret any of it,” Trank concluded.