Fantastic Four: Mads Mikkelsen Recalls Hilarious Failed Audition for Mr. Fantastic

Long before he showed up in Hannibal, Doctor Strange, or Rogue One, Mads Mikkelsen got his big Hollywood break appearing opposite Daniel Craig in Casino Royale. The villainous role opened up all sorts of doors for the actor, including an audition for 20th Century Fox's first stab at Marvel's First Family.

In a new profile with Vulture, Mikkelsen revealed he bombed his audition for Reed Richards — the de facto leader of the family in Fantastic Four — by not quite being able to grasp the character's elastic abilities. Luckily for him, at least his friend Ioan Gruffudd eventually landed the role.

"I know a lot of casting is just first impressions — is there anything there that reminds the producer and the director of the character they’re looking for?" the Strange star told the website. "But I find it rude to ask people to come into a room and say one line while pretending you have 80-foot arms like the rubber man. 'Grab that cup of coffee over there' — it’s like, Are you crazy? There’s not even a scene here. It was kind of humiliating."

In the piece, Mikkelsen seemed happy with studios tossing major money at some of these blockbusters, allowing them access to technology and processes most other productions don't have. In that same breath, he also exercised caution that blockbusters largely follow the same template, all in an effort to make back any money they can on those same projects.

"They get to play with the big toys. Super-crane and spider cameras, choppers and things," the actor added. "At the same time, there is a certain formula, and if you miss it, you lose all your money. I think there is a certain budget limit where it’s not the director’s film anymore. I don’t know what the number is. I would guess it’s around $7 million, $8 million, $9 million. Maybe $10 million. Somebody else is the boss."

Mikkelsen has already appeared in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as the sorcerer Kaecilius. Even after his Strange appearance, the actor admitted he'd be down to play Victor Von Doom in the Dr. Doom solo movie once being developed by 20th Century Fox. Now that Disney absorbed the studio a few years back, that project has since been shelved in favor of a Fantastic Four reboot by Marvel Studios.

Marvel's Fantastic Four has yet to set a release date.

