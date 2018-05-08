First Official ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Image Of Iron Spider Costume With Legs Released

Avengers: Infinity War brought the Iron Spider suit into the MCU, and now you can get a close-up look at the impressive new costume.

Spoilers incoming for Avengers: Infinity War, so if you haven’t seen it yet you’ve been warned.

The suit has been spotted in numerous toys and promotional material, but most of those don’t include the spider arms that show up in the film. A new official image from Infinity War shows those spider-arms in action, pulled from a scene later in the movie.

In this case, they are used to provide extra resistance as they latch to the ground, helping Spider-Man to hold his ground against Thanos. This occurs later in the film when Iron Man, Star-Lord, Spidey, Mantis, Drax, and Doctor Strange attempt to stun Thanos and remove his gauntlet, which Spidey’s webbing happens to be attached to.

While Star-Lord eventually disrupts that plan (which was just about working mind you), the extra arms did happen to come in handy, and you can view the new image above.

The new costume was glimpsed at the end of Spider-Man: Homecoming, which at the time he didn’t accept. Since then it seems he’s had a change of heart, and his new suit will also bring the spider-arms back from a previous look he sported in the comics. The arms are spider-like in nature and feature a red, blue, and black color scheme.

The suit is inspired by the Iron Spider suit Peter wore after he revealed his secret identity to the public. Tony designed a brand new suit for Parker, which featured a red and gold color scheme and some spider appendages. The suit actually featured some other upgrades too, but he eventually gave them up towards the end of Civil War after heading over to Captain America’s side.

The end of Infinity War leaves a lot more questions than answers, but if Spidey does end up amongst the living it is unknown if he will keep his new shiny suit or go back to his more traditional Homecoming look. Guess we’ll just have to wait and see.

A child might very well come out of Infinity War wanting an Iron Spider suit of their own, and you can actually deliver on that dream thanks to Disney, who has their own version of the slick suit. You can check that out here.

Marvel Studios’ Black Panther and Avengers: Infinity War are in theaters now. It will be followed by Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6, 2018, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.

H/T Reddit