First WandaVision Image of Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany Revealed at CCXP

CCXP19 is currently happening in São Paulo and lots of exciting Marvel news has been pouring out of the con. There is a lot of cool content coming up with Marvel’s Phase Four, and one of the big reveals at the con was the first image from the new Disney+ series, WandaVision. The upcoming show is set to star Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch and Paul Bettany as Vision, and the new photo resembles the poster that was revealed at D23 Expo over the summer. The series has been described as “half classic sitcom, half MCU spectacular” and this photo is definitely leaning into the former.

Here’s the first official on-screen look at Elizabeth Olsen and @Paul_Bettany in the #WandaVision series! pic.twitter.com/Y7WTBPfnT9 — MCU Direct (@MCU_Direct) December 7, 2019

Many fans commented on the post:

“THE BEST MCU DISNEY+ SERIES IS COMING,” @maximoffdanvers replied.

“I don’t wanna hear anybody say the MCU is all the same after this,” @spideypeter000 wrote.

“THEY BOTH LOOK SO GOOD OMG,” @kajagafelgaja added.

The new series will also feature Marvel alums Kat Dennings (Darcy from Thor and Thor: The Dark World) and Randall Park (Agent Woo from Ant-Man and the Wasp) as well as MCU newbie, Kathryn Hahn (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Transparent). The whole cast was previously interviewed by Entertainment Weekly and teased what fans can expect from the show.

“It is a mash-up between American sitcoms throughout the decades and Marvel film with these characters,” Olsen teased.

“That’s where it starts,” Bettany explained, “and then it sort of snowballs into an epic Marvel movie that you’ve grown to know or love.”

WandaVision is set to hit Disney+ Spring 2021. Other upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in Fall 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, Loki in Spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, Spider-Man 3 on July 16, 2021, What If…? in Summer 2021, Hawkeye in Fall 2021, and Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022. Marvel Studios Disney+ series without release dates include Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk.