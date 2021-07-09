Florence Pugh Denies Rumors She's Dating Guardians of the Galaxy Star Will Poulter

✖



These days the rumor mill runs rampant without any confirmation and this weekend a very specific rumor about Black Widow star Florence Pugh and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 star Will Poulter set the internet on fire. During the weekend, some photos of Pugh and Poulter showed the two looking real comfortable with each other, and the Internet immediately assumed that they were dating. It seems that fans of the romance may have jumped the gun. Pugh took to her Instagram story to deny the rumors with a lengthy message:

"Ooookay. Man. This is getting a little silly now. No, Will Poulter and I are not dating. We went to the beach with our friends, who are always about half a metre away from us in every picture, but have been cleverly cut out/framed out so that it looks otherwise. You can LITERALLY see my best friend in the corner of so many shots and Archie's arms at the sides. I understand that the nature of this job is that you sometimes get your privacy completely bulldozed by paparazzi but to fabricate this stuff actually does more damage than good. Thanks for saying we look sexy. doesn't mean we're doing the sexy."

Poulter is set to appear in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 as Adam Warlock. The actor recently spoke with The Playlist, where admitted that he doesn't know what's in store for him, but he wants to go on a journey with his character.

"I don't know, "Poulter said when asked about multiple appearances as Adam Warlock. "I honestly don't know what's in store for me. I'm waiting to find out, and that's the honest truth but, needless to say, I'd love to sort of go on a journey with that character."

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is set to hit theaters on May 23rd, 2023, with the original cast set to return. The film will also feature Will Poulter as Adam Warlock, Elizabeth Debecki as Ayesha, Sylvester Stallone as Stakar Ogord, Sean Gunn as Kraglin, and Chukwudi Iwuji in an undisclosed role. Not much is currently known about the film, but we're sure it'll be another amazing film from the mind of James Gunn.

