Funko’s New Avengers: Endgame Pop Figures Bring the Spoilers

Funko’s first wave of Marvel Avengers: Endgame Pop figures were very tame by Funko‘s spoilery standards. However, that’s not the case with Wave 2. If you haven’t seen the film yet, you should avert your eyes now. For everyone else, the new figures are listed (and pictured) below along with pre-order links. Shipping is slated for June.

• Avengers: Endgame Rescue Pop! Vinyl Figure #480

• Avengers: Endgame Casual Thor Vinyl Figure #479

• Avengers: Endgame Hulk With Infinity Gauntlet Pop! Vinyl Figure #478 (6-inch)

• Avengers: Endgame Thor with Stormbreaker and Mjolnir #482 (FYE Exclusive)

• Avengers: Endgame Chrome Hulks With Infinity Gauntlet Pop! Vinyls – 6 Colors (Walmart exclusive – will be available soon)

Videos by ComicBook.com

Okay, so the wave doesn’t include the Captain America holding Mjolnir figure that everyone is waiting for, but you know it’s coming. Perhaps Marvel and Funko thought that unveiling it before the second weekend in theaters was too early, but you can bet that we’ll see it once Avengers: Endgame has hit the one month mark. When it does arrive, you’ll be able to find it here along with the rest of the Avengers: Endgame Funko Pop collection.

On a related note, there have been many Infinity Gauntlet replicas and statues, but this new version is interesting for three reasons: It’s a San Diego Comic-Con 2019 exclusive that’s limited to only 2500 units, it captures the moment that Thanos snaps his fingers and wipes out half of the universe, and it can be pre-ordered now for only $19.99 with shipping slated for August.

At that price, it’s a pretty safe bet that the statues available outside of the show will sell out in pre-order, so reserve one while you can. Plus it will make a strong statement on your desk – especially if you are in a position of power. It says something like “I can end you – *snap* – just like that”.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.