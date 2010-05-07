Funko Iron Man Mark IV Gantry Exclusive Pop Figure Is up for Pre-Order

Things have been quiet on the Funko Pop front after last week's Funkoween chaos, but that changed today with the release of a new Deluxe Previews Exclusive figure. If you're a Marvel fan / Funko collector, the Iron Man Mark IV armor with gantry Funko Pop is an absolute must have. It even has parts that glow-in-the-dark!

The Marvel Funko Pop PX Exclusive stands at 6-inches tall and features Tony Stark as he appeared in in Iron Man 2 while suiting up in his fourth Iron Man armor with help from the gantry system. Pre-orders are available here at Entertainment Earth for $29.99 with a release date set for September.

The new Iron Man Pop figure reminds us of another Previews Exclusive Pop figure that dropped earlier this year. A glow-in-the-dark Pop figure based on Tony Stark's (Robert Downey Jr.'s) climactic and heartbreaking final scene wielding the gauntlet against Thanos in Avengers: Endgame. It sold out quickly after launch, but a recent restock gives you a second chance to grab one.

The "I am Iron Man" Pop figure is live and available to pre-order here at Entertainment Earth with for $14.99 a ship date slated for July. Note that Previews Exclusive figures are available in limited quantities at comic shops and speciality retailers, so reserve them while you can.

