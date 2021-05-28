Funkoween 2021 Day 5: Here's Where to Get All of the Spooky New Funko Pops
Funko got into the halfway to Halloween game last year with their first ever Funkoween event. It was a big success thanks to wave after wave of Pop figures based on horror classics. The Tim Burton waves from The Nightmare Before Christmas, Corpse Bride, and Edward Scissorhands were especially popular as were Disney waves for The Haunted Mansion, Halloween Mickey and Minnie Mouse, and Hocus Pocus. Funko's Funkoween 2021 event has been even bigger with dozens and dozens of new releases - and there's still one more day to go. The event began on May 24th and concludes today May 28th.
Below you'll find all of the Funkoween 2021 Funko Pop releases along with links where they can be pre-ordered (odds are they will begin to go live around 9am PT/12pm ET each day). Exclusives will be highlighted. This list will update as new Pop figures, plush, and SODA figures are released, so keep checking back in for more. Look for most of the pre-orders to go live via the following retailer links on or around the official launch times:
- Pre-order here at Entertainment Earth
- Pre-order here on Amazon
- Pre-order here at Walmart
- Pre-order here at Hot Topic
- Pre-order here at BoxLunch
There will be exceptions, so make sure to check the list below.
Funkoween Day 1 releases for May 24th:
- Boo Hollow Funko Pops, plush, card game, and more - Pre-order at Entertainment Earth / Amazon / Hot Topic
- Scooby Doo Hex Girls 3-Pack - Hot Topic Exclusive (Sold out instantly, but restocks are likely. You can also find it on eBay.)
- Disney Villains - Pre-order details can be found here (Includes Exclusives)
- Funko SODA (1,500 units to 12,500 units) - Pre-order details can be found here
- Elvira 40th Anniversary Pop figure - Pre-order at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
- Hocus Pocus Dani with Binx - Spirit Halloween Exclusive (Coming this Summer)
- Movie Moments - Jaws - GameStop Exclusive
- Halloween - Michael Myers Pop and Jumbo Pop - Pre-order at Entertainment Earth
Funkoween Day 2 releases for May 25th:
- Lilo & Stitch - Jack o' Lantern Stitch - Pre-order at Hot Topic (Exclusive) / Jumbo Sleeping Stitch Plush - Hot Topic Exclusive
- Gremlins with 3D Glasses - Pre-order details can be found here.
- Corpse Bride Emily with Maggot Diamond Collection Figure - Hot Topic Exclusive
- Funko SODA: Freddy Vampire, Count Chocula, Boo Berry, Frute Brute - Coming later this year
- Demon Slayer - Pre-order details can be found here.
- Vincent Price - Pre-order at Entertainment Earth
- Brightburn - Brandon Breyer - Pre-order at Entertainment Earth
- The Nightmare Before Christmas - Pre-order details can be found here
Funkoween Day 3 releases for May 26th:
- Carrie - Walmart Exclusive
- General Mills Monster Cereal figures and Pop Watches - Funko Exclusive (Coming later this year)
- Dia de los DC - Pre-order details can be found here
- Funko SODA: Evil Dead - Ash, Ghostbusters - Venkman, The Office - Dwight / Pre-order at Entertainment Earth
- Frightkins - Hot Topic Exclusives
- Universal Monsters Funko Pop Little Golden Book - Pre-order on Amazon
- La Llorona (with Chase) - Pre-order at Entertainment Earth
- The Walking Dead - Pre-order at Walmart / Entertainment Earth
Funkoween Day 4 releases for May 27th:
- Funko partners with Disguise on a Pop figure masks collection - Pre-order on Amazon
- Game Cover Pop - The Witcher - GameStop Exclusive
- Venomized Jack o' Lantern - Hot Topic Exclusive / Venomized Kingpin (Funko Exclusive - Coming Soon) / Venom Pop Pens - Entertainment Earth
- Universal Monsters Dracula, Wolfman, Bride of Frankenstein - Walgreens Exclusives (Coming Soon)
- Marvel Zombies - Pre-order details can be found here.
- Evil Dead 40th Anniversary Ash - Pre-order at Entertainment Earth
- They Live - Pre-order at Entertainment Earth / Big Apple Collectibles
Funkoween Day 5 (Final Day) releases for May 28th:
Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.