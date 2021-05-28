Funkoween 2021 Day 5: Here's Where to Get All of the Spooky New Funko Pops

Funko got into the halfway to Halloween game last year with their first ever Funkoween event. It was a big success thanks to wave after wave of Pop figures based on horror classics. The Tim Burton waves from The Nightmare Before Christmas, Corpse Bride, and Edward Scissorhands were especially popular as were Disney waves for The Haunted Mansion, Halloween Mickey and Minnie Mouse, and Hocus Pocus. Funko's Funkoween 2021 event has been even bigger with dozens and dozens of new releases - and there's still one more day to go. The event began on May 24th and concludes today May 28th.

Below you'll find all of the Funkoween 2021 Funko Pop releases along with links where they can be pre-ordered (odds are they will begin to go live around 9am PT/12pm ET each day). Exclusives will be highlighted. This list will update as new Pop figures, plush, and SODA figures are released, so keep checking back in for more. Look for most of the pre-orders to go live via the following retailer links on or around the official launch times:

There will be exceptions, so make sure to check the list below.

Funkoween Day 1 releases for May 24th:

Funkoween Day 2 releases for May 25th:

Funkoween Day 3 releases for May 26th:

Funkoween Day 4 releases for May 27th:

Funkoween Day 5 (Final Day) releases for May 28th:

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.