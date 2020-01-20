Funko’s New X-Men Pops Include Classic Rogue and Gambit

Funko’s London Toy Fair 2020 reveals continue with Marvel X-Men Pops featuring Gambit and Rogue in their classic looks! There are a lot more Funko Pops on the way today, but these are going to be hard to beat.

The wave includes standard Rogue and Gambit Pop figures, which are available to pre-order right here with shipping slated between April and June. However, you’ll want to jump on the glow-in-the-dark Gambit Pop figure right away as it’s a limited-edition Entertainment Earth exclusive. Hot Topic will be getting their own exclusive Rogue Pop on a stand in the coming days / weeks. When it does arrive, you’ll be able to pick it up here.

As noted, there are a lot more Funko Pops on the way during Funko’s London Toy Fair 2020 reveals today (January 20th). You can keep tabs on where to get all of them via our master list. Some of the best Pop figure waves will be highlighted here.

