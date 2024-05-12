Saturday Night Live: Weekend Update's Colin Jost Jokes About Marvel's Lack of Movie Releases

Saturday Night Live was back last night with the penultimate episode of Season 49. The episode saw former cast member Maya Rudolph hosting with musical guest Vampire Weekend. There were lots of fun sketches, but for the folks at ComicBook, the highlight of the episode happened during Weekend Update. Colin Jost has been married to Scarlett Johansson since 2020, and jokes about the Marvel star occasionally come up on the show. This week, the fact that only one Marvel Studios movie – Deadpool & Wolverine – is being released this year came up, and Jost had a pretty funny reaction.

During the headlines, Jost noted that the MCU only had one movie on the roster this year, adding, "Which better be a one-time thing because a lot of people rely on Marvel movies to pay for the ferries they bought." Jost bought a ferry with former SNL cast member Pete Davidson in 2022. While Johansson's days playing Black Widow are done, the star does have plans to produce an upcoming project in the franchise.

Speaking with ComicBook at the Asteroid City press junket last year, Johansson noted that her mystery Marvel project was still in the works but progress had been paused due to the WGA writers' strike.

"It is still happening. Yes," Johansson confirmed. "It is still happening, [but] not currently because nothing is happening right now. We're all sort of in this holding pattern as we wait out the writers' strike and potentially our own guild strike, and so on and so forth."

"Right before the strike, we were in the middle of developing it, and now everything is at a simmer," Johansson added.

Who Is Hosting the SNL Season Finale?

Next week, host Jake Gyllenhaal will close out Season 49 with musical guest Sabrina Carpenter before the series breaks for the summer.

Cast members for Saturday Night Live season 49 include almost the entire cast from season 48 of SNL. Returning stars include Michael Che, Mikey Day, Andrew Dismukes, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, James Austin Johnson, Punkie Johnson, Colin Jost, Ego Nwodim, Sarah Sherman, Kenan Thompson, and Bowen Yang. Featured players that are part of the cast include returning stars Marcello Hernandez, Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow, and Devon Walker, plus the show's only fully new cast member for the year, newcomer Chloe Troast. The comedy troupe Please Don't Destroy, made up of Ben Marshall, John Higgins, and Martin Herlihy, are also a recurring part of the series.

