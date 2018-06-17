‘Golden Girls’ Gets an ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Mashup

While the Avengers tried to stop Thanos from ridding the world of half its population, Florida needed defenders too, and the Golden Girls have answered the call in this amazing Marvel mashup.

The trailer was created by Stay Golden and merges various clips from the beloved sitcom to the vocals, music, and sound effects of Avengers: Infinity War. The results are hilarious, and there are several standout moments, including the rather epic formation of the NBC logo taking the place of Marvel’s introduction.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Having Thanos’ “in time, you learn what it’s like to lose” paired with Rose snatching her teddy bear Fernando from an obnoxious girl was brilliant, and so was that big theatrical beat that hit right as Dorothy popped Rose’s balloon animal. Another great pairing is Thanos’ laugh matched up with Sophia’s hardy cackle in the kitchen while holding a knife, and she stands out once more in the Spider-Man Doctor Strange lighten the mood moment, which shows her alongside Dorothy in court.

Heck, even Stan, cousin Angelo, and Mister Terrific make appearances, so this trailer pretty much has everything.

You can check out the mashup in the video above.

Sophia would probably faint if she knew how much money Avengers was bringing in at the box office. The film has hit a domestic total of over $657 million and an overseas total of $1.3 billion. That adds up to a worldwide amount of just over $2 billion, and it getting awfully close to surpassing another film in the all-time domestic box office.

Right now the film is around $2 million shy of surpassing Titanic domestically ($657 million) and Black Panther is a bit farther out but still attainable at $699 million. It doesn’t seem like it will reach Avatar though, which sits at $760 million.

Worldwide the film currently sits in fourth place behind Star Wars: The Force Awakens ($2.068 billion), so at $2.003 billion it should eventually beat that out. It might not hit Titanic’s spot though, which sits at $2.187 billion.

Avengers: Infinity War is in theaters now. It will be followed by Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6, 2018, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.