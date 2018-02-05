‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Spot Provides New Look at Teenage Groot

The first weekend in February is typically when the NFL host’s the Super Bowl and with it, the always-anticipated ads that come with it. This year we were lucky enough to receive our second look at Avengers: Infinity War and fortunately for the fans in all of us, we received plenty of new shots in tonight’s new spot.

Two of those new shots included additional looks at Groot who, as you probably know by now, has aged out of his Baby Groot from we all came to know and love from Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 2.

Videos by ComicBook.com

We first see Groot — Teenage Groot, perhaps — as he’s in a space pod of sorts with Thor (Chris Hemsworth) and Rocket Raccoon (Bradley Cooper). While Thor and Rocket seem to be looking at something intently, Groot is too busy looking at his electrical device to have a care in the world.

If the leaked LEGO sets from earlier this year are any indication, the trio is more than likely happening upon Nidavellir, the dwarven home where Thor will have to forge a new weapon.

We get a second glimpse of the bipedal tree from Planet X later on in the trailer. It’s not entirely clear what Groot is up to, but it seems that the sphere-shaped forge we saw Thor using in the first trailer is in the distance in the background.

In other toy leaks, it appears that Thor will be wielding an ax-like weapon, one not unlike Jarnbjorn, Thor’s weapon in Marvel’s Ultimate Universe.

With these three characters seen together in both LEGO sets and the two Infinity War teasers we’ve seen so far, it seems like it’d be a safe bet to say the trio will spend most of Infinity War together.

While Ryan Coogler’s Black Panther is the next movie to be released on the Marvel Studios docket, fans will have to wait until May 4 for Avengers: Infinity War to hit the silver screen.