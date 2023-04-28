Nebula Actress Karen Gillan Calls Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 "One of the Funniest Films Ever"

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is "one of the funniest films ever" according to star Karen Gillan. The entire Guardians cast was out for the third film's premiere this week, and Gillan felt confident enough in the threequel to put out that boasts about its comedic achievements.

Gillan was on the red carpet at the Guardians of the Galaxy 3 premiere when a reporter inquired how she is handling the bittersweet nature of celebrating the ending of James Gunn's Guardians Trilogy. Gillan was clearly bouncing between emotions, telling Variety that "I'm doing really good, thanks!" before pivoting to "Actually I'm not doing good at all. I'm really sad."

However, being a veteran pro of the Marvel Cinematic Universe Gillan pepped things up by talking about the film itself: "No! It's so much fun! It's actually one of the funniest films ever. But it's also really sad because it's the end. It's the final chapter."

The entire Guardians of the Galaxy cast – and James Gunn – have been unabashedly clear about two things throughout the entire production process of Vol. 3:

That this is THE END for this era of the Guardians of the Galaxy Saga, and whatever Marvel does next with the franchise and/or its characters, it won't be THIS. Since this is the end, there has been a lot of big emotion while making this film – and no matter what else you may see publicly, they ARE feeling it.

"In Marvel Studios' Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 our beloved band of misfits are settling into life on Knowhere. But it isn't long before their lives are upended by the echoes of Rocket's turbulent past," the synopsis reads. "Peter Quill, still reeling from the loss of Gamora, must rally his team around him on a dangerous mission to save Rocket's life-a mission that, if not completed successfully, could quite possibly lead to the end of the Guardians as we know them."

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 features new MCU additions in Will Poulter as Adam Warlock, Chukwudi Iwuji as the High Evolutionary, The Suicide Squad's Daniela Melchior, Superstore alum Nico Santos, and Borat Subsequent Moviefilm's Maria Bakalova as Cosmo the Spacedog. The returning stars include Chris Pratt (Peter Quill/Star-Lord), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Dave Bautista (Drax), Zoe Saldaña (Gamora), Sean Gunn (Kraglin), Pom Klementieff (Mantis), Bradley Cooper (Rocket), and Vin Diesel (Groot).

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 has a release date of May 5th.