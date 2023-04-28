Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Premiere: First Reactions Tout James Gunn's Emotional Marvel Goodbye

It's time to face the music — and the critics. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 reactions have arrived online Thursday following the world premiere in Los Angeles, and attendees seem to agree that the third and final volume of filmmaker James Gunn's trilogy is among the most heartfelt and emotional movies of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Gunn, who heads Marvel Studios rival DC Studios with co-chair Peter Safran for Warner Bros. Discovery, has confirmed that Vol. 3 is the last time people will see this team of Guardians: Star-Lord (Chris Pratt), Gamora (Zoe Saldana), Drax (Dave Bautista), Nebula (Karen Gillan), Mantis (Pom Klementieff), Kraglin (Sean Gunn), Groot (Vin Diesel), and Rocket Raccoon (Bradley Cooper).

ComicBook's Chris Killian wrote that Vol. 3 is "perfect" and "the best Marvel movie since [Spider-Man] No Way Home and quite possibly the best comic book trilogy ever made. It hit me hard in the feels."

Collider's Ross Bonaime tweeted the trilogy-ender "is a really lovely goodbye to maybe the best corner of the MCU. Funny, exciting, surprisingly emotional, all in a film that feels distinctly James Gunn. I'm gonna miss these characters, but probably miss Gunn's magic with this series even more."

"It's not easy to wrap up a trilogy, but James Gunn does it pretty damn perfectly with Vol. 3 — and with all the humor, heart, action and emotions that have made the films feel special," wrote TV Guide's Andrea Towers. "And yes, you will cry."

"This is the end for us, the last time people will see this team of Guardians," Gunn confirmed last year. "It's big; it's so, so big and dark, and different from what people might be expecting it to be." Gunn added: "I just want to be true to the characters, the story and give people the wrap-up that they deserve for the story. That's always a little bit scary; I'm doing my best."

Marvel Studios describes the threequel: "In Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, our beloved band of misfits are settling into life on Knowhere. But it isn't long before their lives are upended by the echoes of Rocket's turbulent past. Peter Quill, still reeling from the loss of Gamora, must rally his team around him on a dangerous mission to save Rocket's life — a mission that, if not completed successfully, could quite possibly lead to the end of the Guardians as we know them."

Also starring MCU newcomers Chukwudi Iwuji as the High Evolutionary and Will Poulter as Adam Warlock, Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 opens only in theaters May 5th. See more reactions below.