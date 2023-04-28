Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Premiere: First Reactions Tout James Gunn's Emotional Marvel Goodbye
It's time to face the music — and the critics. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 reactions have arrived online Thursday following the world premiere in Los Angeles, and attendees seem to agree that the third and final volume of filmmaker James Gunn's trilogy is among the most heartfelt and emotional movies of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Gunn, who heads Marvel Studios rival DC Studios with co-chair Peter Safran for Warner Bros. Discovery, has confirmed that Vol. 3 is the last time people will see this team of Guardians: Star-Lord (Chris Pratt), Gamora (Zoe Saldana), Drax (Dave Bautista), Nebula (Karen Gillan), Mantis (Pom Klementieff), Kraglin (Sean Gunn), Groot (Vin Diesel), and Rocket Raccoon (Bradley Cooper).
ComicBook's Chris Killian wrote that Vol. 3 is "perfect" and "the best Marvel movie since [Spider-Man] No Way Home and quite possibly the best comic book trilogy ever made. It hit me hard in the feels."
Collider's Ross Bonaime tweeted the trilogy-ender "is a really lovely goodbye to maybe the best corner of the MCU. Funny, exciting, surprisingly emotional, all in a film that feels distinctly James Gunn. I'm gonna miss these characters, but probably miss Gunn's magic with this series even more."
"It's not easy to wrap up a trilogy, but James Gunn does it pretty damn perfectly with Vol. 3 — and with all the humor, heart, action and emotions that have made the films feel special," wrote TV Guide's Andrea Towers. "And yes, you will cry."
"This is the end for us, the last time people will see this team of Guardians," Gunn confirmed last year. "It's big; it's so, so big and dark, and different from what people might be expecting it to be." Gunn added: "I just want to be true to the characters, the story and give people the wrap-up that they deserve for the story. That's always a little bit scary; I'm doing my best."
Marvel Studios describes the threequel: "In Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, our beloved band of misfits are settling into life on Knowhere. But it isn't long before their lives are upended by the echoes of Rocket's turbulent past. Peter Quill, still reeling from the loss of Gamora, must rally his team around him on a dangerous mission to save Rocket's life — a mission that, if not completed successfully, could quite possibly lead to the end of the Guardians as we know them."
Also starring MCU newcomers Chukwudi Iwuji as the High Evolutionary and Will Poulter as Adam Warlock, Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 opens only in theaters May 5th. See more reactions below.
Guardians Vol. 3 is PERFECT. I can’t emphasize enough how much I loved this movie or imagine a better way to wrap up their story. Hands down the BEST Marvel movie since No Way Home and quite possibly the best comic book trilogy ever made. It hit me hard in the feels #GotGVol3 pic.twitter.com/Fnp0eMBH9v— Chris Killian (@chriskillian) April 28, 2023
Proud to report that #GuardiansOfTheGalaxyVol3 takes the trilogy out on an extremely high note.
Highlights include one of the best villain performances in action sequences ever in the #MCU.
Full thoughts on @comicbooknation! #GotGVol3 pic.twitter.com/WqhKD3QYTq— Kofi Outlaw (@KofiOutlaw) April 28, 2023
It’s not easy to wrap up a trilogy but @JamesGunn does it pretty damn perfectly with #GotGVol3 — and with all the humor, heart, action and emotions that have made the films feel special.
And yes, you will cry. 🎧📻 pic.twitter.com/j6vmHRNBG6— Andrea Towers ⧗ (@_atowers) April 28, 2023
#GotGVol3 is a really lovely goodbye to maybe the best corner of the MCU. Funny, exciting, surprisingly emotional, all in a film that feels distinctly James Gunn. I’m gonna miss these characters, but probably miss Gunn’s magic with this series even more. pic.twitter.com/T6AiDH6ZR6— Ross Bonaime (@rbonaime) April 28, 2023
#GotGVol3 : did it look cool? Yes, yes it did. I think Guardians 3 is really solid — the camera isn’t just stagnant in action scenes and Bautista and Klementieff steal the show.
I love Will Poulter but Warlock was a miss. Ditto for the needle drops. #GuardiansOfTheGalaxyVol3 pic.twitter.com/MevoRO9Fr7— andrew korpan is going to Vegas #U2Sphere (@andrewkorpan1) April 28, 2023
#GotGVol3 is a slightly disappointing conclusion to one of my favorite teams in the MCU. Over-long and with an under whelming villain. It’s my least favorite of the #Gotg trilogy, but it still has glimpses of the magic we got from the original film. pic.twitter.com/SUmYjzN88O— Joshua Ryan (@MrMovieGuy86) April 28, 2023
I've always been a sucker for Rocket's story – when done well it captures the characters attitude and impact and James Gunn did my little furry guy justice.#GotGVol3 isn't about building a future, it's about closing out a story and that what makes it good. pic.twitter.com/OTQDAH6NLt— Kate Sánchez (@OhMyMithrandir) April 28, 2023
#GotGVol3 is beyond brilliant. Major kudos to @JamesGunn especially, this was a perfect way to end this team-as-family arc. Fan service that is 100% earned, and incredible use of music. High Evolutionary is one of the most brutal villains in MCU history. Can’t wait to see again.— Gillian Blum (@GillianBlum) April 28, 2023
#GuardiansOfTheGalaxyVol3 is— Zayyan Farooqi (@ZayyanFarooqi) April 28, 2023
not only the best of the trilogy, it’s also better than 90% of Phase 4 MCU content we’ve gotten across film and streaming
It stayed true to its emotional core with sincerity and did not use its levity to undercut it with poorly placed gags and quips pic.twitter.com/j9gHdkYTE6