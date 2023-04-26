Zoe Saldana Confirms She's Retiring From Marvel After Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

The list of Guardians of the Galaxy stars not returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe has grown by one. After comments from Zoe Saldana suggesting she'd like to see Marvel Studios recast Gamora, the actor now says she's officially done with the role after Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 hits theaters next week. In a new cover story in the latest issue of The Hollywood Reporter, Saldana confirmed she's done with the franchise she first joined nearly a decade ago.

"I don't think this is the end for the Guardians. It is the end for me, for Gamora," she told the trade.

What other actors are leaving the Guardians franchise?

In the same piece, Pom Klementieff said she doesn't see "imagine" herself playing Mantis in a film not directed by James Gunn. Dave Bautista has also been candid about he desires to depart the role of Drax, previously saying Vol. 3 would be his last time in the role.

"I'm so grateful for Drax. I love him," Bautista told GQ earlier this year. "But there's a relief [that it's over]. It wasn't all pleasant. It was hard playing that role. The makeup process was beating me down. And I just don't know if I want Drax to be my legacy—it's a silly performance, and I want to do more dramatic stuff."

What is Guardians of the Galaxy 3 going to be about?

Marvel's synopsis for the sequel can be found below.

"In Marvel Studios' Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 our beloved band of misfits are settling into life on Knowhere. But it isn't long before their lives are upended by the echoes of Rocket's turbulent past," the synopsis reads. "Peter Quill, still reeling from the loss of Gamora, must rally his team around him on a dangerous mission to save Rocket's life-a mission that, if not completed successfully, could quite possibly lead to the end of the Guardians as we know them."

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, and the rest of the Guardians franchise, is now available exclusively on Disney+ while Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 hits theaters on May 5th.

