Karen Gillan Breaks Silence on James Gunn’s Return to Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Walt Disney Pictures removed James Gunn, the director of the first two Guardians of the Galaxy movies, from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 after controversial tweets made by Gunn resurfaced. Months later, Disney rehired Gunn to helm the film. Now Guardians of the Galaxy star Karen Gillan has broken her silence on the unusual turn of events.

Gillan plays Nebula in the films, the deadly daughter of Thanos and sister of Gamora. She’s expected to return for the third film after hanging out with some other Marvel Cinematic Universe heroes in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. She tells The Los Angeles Times that she’s happy to have the Guardians of the Galaxy family back together.

“I was so happy because it truly feels like we’re part of this little family on Guardians,” Gillan says. “And to have your leader ripped away from you is a really weird feeling. I feel that it wouldn’t be the same type of Guardians movie without him. So much of it is his personality. The sense of humor, his taste in music, the characters — there’s so much of him in there, so that would have been quite a strange sensation to make it without him. We were just so happy when he came back. It feels like everything’s as it should be now.”

Other Guardians of the Galaxy stars had similar reactions to the news. “I’m proud of him. I’m happy that he’s coming back,” Zoe Saldana, who plays Gamora, said of Gunn’s return. “I’m so proud of Disney, actually, that all the leaders right now behind that big corporation decided to lead by example, and spreading the word and the message of redemption is important.”

Chris Pratt, who plays Star-Lord, said, “I was so thrilled, so excited. I think it’s the right move, I really stand behind it. I’m really proud of Disney for hiring James back and ultimately thrilled for not only us but also for the fans. I think it’s going to wrap up the trilogy in the best way.”

Gunn’s brother, Sean Gunn, plays Kraglin in the movies. He shared that they spoke after James heard the news.

“He called me and told me that it was likely to happen and I was definitely very happy,” Sean said. “But I was more shocked than happy. It was not on my radar that he was going to be rehired to make the movie, so when it happened, I was very happy but I mostly shocked and yeah, I was kinda like, all right, f**k yeah, let’s do it.”

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 does not have a release date, having been removed from Disney's schedule after Gunn's firing.

Avengers: Endgame is now playing in theaters. Captain Marvel is also still playing in theaters. Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.

