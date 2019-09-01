Guardians of the Galaxy Fans Are Loving This Footage of Chris Pratt Flying the Milano

There’s a lot to look forward to in Marvel’s upcoming Phase Four, but one highly-anticipated film that doesn’t have a release date yet is Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. While the movie has been confirmed with James Gunn returning to direct, there’s currently no word on when Marvel’s beloved space crew will reunite. Luckily, there’s plenty of fun content from the first two Guardians films online to keep us entertained. One fan recently took to the r/MarvelStudios subreddit, a page “dedicated to discussing Marvel Studios, the films and television shows, and anything else related to the MCU,” to share a delightful behind-the-scenes clip of Chris Pratt navigating the Milano spaceship.

“Chris Pratt piloting the Milano spaceship in Guardians of the Galaxy,” u/Naweezy wrote.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Many people commented on the post:

“Chris Pratt playing out everyone’s childhood fantasy, right there,” u/eltrotter wrote.

“Yeah that’s pretty freaking cool,” u/rockofair added.

“Looks like he’s having a good time,” u/sendmethatshit pointed out.

“Of all the things that turned out to be CG, I can’t believe this wasn’t one of them,” u/OBPing replied.

Guardians of the Galaxy will finally be available on 4k Blu-ray on October 1st. According to HD Report, the new set includes a copy of the film on Blu-ray as well as Digital UHD via Movies Anywhere, but the new addition is not expected to have extras that haven’t been previously released.

Upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in Fall 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision in Spring 2021, Loki in Spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, What If…? in Summer 2021, Hawkeye in Fall 2021, and Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022. Marvel Studios Disney+ series without release dates include Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk.