‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ Throwback Photo Features Drax’s Non-Nipple-Chafing Space Suit

The third Guardians of the Galaxy movie might be headed for pre-production, but writer/director James Gunn is also taking a bit of time to look back, sharing with fans a behind-the-scenes photo of Dave Bautista’s Drax from the original film getting set up in a space suit special for Drax’s unique physiology.

The photo, which Gunn shared to his Instagram account today, shows Bautista getting outfitted in the space suit rig that Drax wore when, in Guardians, he threatened the Ravagers’ ship with the Hadron Enforcer if they didn’t release Peter Quill/Star-Lord (Chris Pratt) and Gamora (Zoe Saldana). It’s a fun photo, giving fans a new look at Bautista as Drax, but Gunn takes the photo to the next level with a hilarious caption referencing one of the funniest moments of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.

“Drax the Destroyer is outfitted with his space suit, made conveniently not to chafe his nipples,” Gunn wrote.

As fans will recall, Drax is a very unique character. Not only did he truly think that he could move slow enough to appear invisible in Avengers: Infinity War but he’s a treasure trove of unique self-facts, including his sensitive nipples, something that he revealed when he chose not to wear one of Rocket’s Aero-Rigs while the team was working for the Sovereign. The reason he chose not to wear it? It made his nipples hurt, a statement that led to teasing from Rocket.

It will be interesting to see what new hilarious thing Drax will reveal in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. While nearly the entire Guardians team was lost to Thanos’ snap at the end of Avengers: Infinity War, the team is coming back for the final film in their own series. Gunn has said, on numerous occasions, that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will be the final movie to feature the specific, established group of heroes bringing to an end their collective journey as a team. With it being the final chapter, Gunn is sure to pull out all the stops, so fans can likely expect some emotional moments as well as funny ones — potentially at the same time.

The scene with Drax insisting he was invisible was placed at the end of a pretty somber moment between Gamora and Peter Quill/Star-Lord and according to Bautista had Gunn’s creative fingerprints all over it.

“There’s no telling who long Drax can stay invisible,” Bautista explained. “But I have to say, James Gunn wrote that whole bit. It came from his twisted, sick imagination. So, I have to say Drax could stay invisible as long as James Gunn wanted him to stay invisible.”

