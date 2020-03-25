Guardians of the Galaxy Fans Think James Gunn’s Michael Rooker Toilet Paper Is Hilarious

Filmmaker James Gunn has regularly turned to Michael Rooker when he needs a talented performer for his directorial efforts, from Slither to Super to the Guardians of the Galaxy films to the upcoming The Suicide Squad, but the recent coronavirus pandemic and need for individuals to quarantine themselves has found Gunn turning to Rooker for an unexpected reason. The filmmaker revealed on Twitter that, due to the shortage of toilet paper in stores, Gunn has had to use toilet paper emblazoned with Rooker’s face, which he made as a gag gift years ago and likely never expected to have to use.

I bought a bunch of these rolls of toilet paper as a joke when Rooker came over for Christmas a couple years ago – I put them in all the bathrooms of the house. I never thought we were actually going to have to use them, but here we are. 😞 pic.twitter.com/0vC1q3CsO3 — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) March 25, 2020

While fans of Gunn’s and Rooker’s obviously wish that our current situation never required the use of the toilet paper, they can’t help but laugh at the absurdity of the situation.

