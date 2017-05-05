James Gunn Gives Details on His Parents' Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 2 Cameo

✖

If you're a big fan of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, you likely already know that filmmaker James Gunn featured his parents -- James F. Gunn and Leota Gunn -- in a cameo during a key sequence in Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 2. The pair played a couple of residents of a small town, who stopped to gape at destruction caused when Ego the Living Planet tried to swallow up the community. What's a little less well-known is the roles they played in the film -- although that's changed now, because Gunn himself just shouted out a Reddit thread that flagged the trivia.

James F. Gunn is credited as "Weird Old Man" in the movie, with Leota Gunn credited as "Weird Old Man's Mistress." Does that suggest that an in-universe James Gunn would be "Weird Old Man's Illegitimate Son?" Given his own sense of humor, we like to think so. Gunn provided a few extra details on the scene, too, noting that they are hardly alone.

"Also, my brother, his wife & their 3 kids were right beside them, and were all mowed down by Ego," Gunn said on Twitter. "My niece and brother-in-law were yellow aliens also mowed down. And my niece Grace was the pink alien who was the 1st life form Ego met. My family loves getting killed in my movies."

You can see a still frame from the cameo below.

(Photo: Marvel Studios)

Sean Gunn, the director's brother, plays Kragglin the Guardians films, and provides the motion capture work for Rocket Raccoon. He appeared in The Suicide Squad as both the performance capture actor for Weasel, and in a cameo as Calendar Man at Belle Reve.

You can stream the movie on Disney+.