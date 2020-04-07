Guardians of the Galaxy: Sean Gunn Joins Tuesday’s Quarantine Watch Party

On Tuesday night, ComicBook.com’s Quarantine Watch Party is going on a voyage to the cosmic pockets of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Guardians of the Galaxy. Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn was announced as joining the Party on Monday but now there are more members of the Guardians family joining the event. Gunn is bringing his brother Sean Gunn, who played not one but two characters in the movie. Not only did Sean Gunn play Kraglin, a ravager in the film, but he also carried out the performance capture of Rocket Raccoon who was later edited in and voiced by Bradley Cooper.

How does Quarantine Watch Party work? It’s easy! At 9pm ET on Tuesday night, everybody who wishes to attend the Quarantine Watch Party presses play on their respective edition of Guardians of the Galaxy — be it a digital download, a 4K or blu-ray copy, or a Disney+ stream. Then, viewers hop on Instagram or Twitter and post using #QuarantineWatchParty and #GotG with their thoughts, jokes, debates and photos showing off their at-home theater set ups!

Late to the Party? That’s okay! With the film starting at 9pm ET on the dot, it is easy to join the Quarantine Watch Party late in the game. Fast forward 15 minutes and press play at 9:15pm ET, or get a later start by jumping to the 30:00 mark of the movie and press play at 9:30pm ET, and so on until you are caught up for the best live experience with everyone else!

Gunn seems to be doing his fair share of recruiting for the event, so be ready for anything on Tuesday night! The director has invited several of his friends who worked on the movie to participate.

Melia Kreiling, the actress who portrays Bereet early in the film, already acknowleedged Gunn’s tweet so she may be one of a few joining the Party!

The past two weeks have been loaded with special guests for Quarantine Watch Party events. The casts and directors of films including Doctor Strange, Bloodshot, Birds of Prey, Spider-Man: Homecoming, Deadpool, and more have participated, showing off awesome behind-the-scenes looks (especially in the case of Shazam!) and offering plenty of exclusive filmmaker details (like the insights from the brilliant mind of Derrickson).

Plenty of reason to stay home, be safe, and have fun together!

The Quarantine Watch Party will be hosted by Comicbook.com’s Brandon Davis, as well as attended by other staff members including Adam Barnhardt, Evan Valentine, Megan Peters, Joseph Schmidt, and ComicBook Nation co-host Janell Wheeler.