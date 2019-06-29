Guardians of the Galaxy Stars Karen Gillan and Pom Klementieff Had a Slumber Party

There are few things more delightful than knowing Marvel Cinematic Universe stars are friends in real life. Karen Gillan and Pom Klementieff play Guardians of the Galaxy characters, Nebula and Mantis, in the Marvel franchise and Gillan just shared a photo of the two stars having a slumber party together. The two are giggling in their pjs, making it the most adorable thing you’ll see on the Internet today.

View this post on Instagram PJ/burger party with @pom.klementieff #nebulaandmantis A post shared by Karen Gillan (@karengillanofficial) on Jun 29, 2019 at 11:55am PDT

“PJ/burger party with @pom.klementieff #nebulaandmantis,” Gillan wrote.

Many people commented on the post, clearly loving this dynamic duo:

“Nebula and Mantis are having a party right now,” @johanmartinus22 wrote.

“I love this friendship more than I love myself, bye,” @bestfkarengillan added.

“Give me Nebula and Mantis spinoff movie please!!,” @izmy149 replied.

Currently, Gillan is in the middle of filming her latest project, Gunpowder Milkshake. The new action film is being directed by Aharon Keshales and Navot Papushado, and it’s set to star Game of Thrones‘ Lena Headey, The Haunting of Hill House‘s Carla Gugino, Star Trek: Discovery‘s Michelle Yeoh, Billions‘ Paul Giamatti, and Black Panther‘s Angela Bassett. The movie is set for a 2020 release.

Not only is Gillan currently starring in Avengers: Endgame, but she also recently wrapped production on the upcoming follow-up to Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle. She was also recently revealed to be one of the top 10 most-tracked female directors by IMDbPro members as well as one of the most-tracked screenwriters. Gillan made her directorial feature debut last year with The Party’s Just Beginning, which is now streaming on Hulu. This year, you can also catch her lending her voice to the upcoming animation films Spies in Disguise and Call of the Wind.

Klementieff also makes an appearance in Avengers: Endgame, and was recently seen in the new Black Mirror episode, “Striking Vipers,” which also starred Marvel Cinematic Universe actor Anthony Mackie. She can be seen next in the comedy/crime movie, Uncut Gems, starring Adam Sandler. Both Gillan and Klementieff will be returning for the upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which is expected to his theaters in 2021.

Avengers: Endgame is still playing in theaters everywhere. Other MCU films include Captain Marvel, which is now available for home viewing, and Spider-Man Far From Home, which lands in theaters on July 2nd.