Amanda Seyfried May Have Turned Down Playing Gamora in Guardians of the Galaxy

Zoe Saldana has proved to be an integral part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with her portrayal of Guardians of the Galaxy member Gamora, but now we might have an interesting insight in who almost played that part. In a recent interview with MTV, Amanda Seyfried spoke about the fact that she hasn’t been in a superhero movie, and revealed one role that she actually turned down. While she didn’t name the character or franchise outright, she did hint that she would have been “green for six months out of the year”, which has made some speculate that she’s talking about Gamora.

“I turned down one [superhero role] once and they haven’t called back since.” the Mamma Mia! and Mean Girls star revealed. “And it was a big’un. I don’t regret it because I didn’t want to be green for six months out of every year. They tell beautiful stories through superheroes, and my daughter’s now really obsessed with superheroes now, and part of me wishes I’d done it, but the other part of me is like ‘I had a life to live’ and I don’t think I would’ve been happy.”

While there’s always a chance that Seyfried could be misremembering the color she would have had to be dolled up in, it isn’t too difficult to picture her being in the running for Gamora. Olivia Wilde and The Mandalorian‘s Gina Carano were also reportedly considered for the part, before Saldana was ultimately cast.

Now that Saldana has made the character her own, Gamora is on some pretty interesting footing for her future MCU appearances, after the events of Avengers: Endgame. After Gamora was killed by Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War, an alternate 2014 version of Gamora factored into Endgame’s final battle, and appears to still be amongst the cosmos in 2023.

“It all depends,” Saldana said during a convention appearance earlier this summer. “The technical answer is it all depends on what Marvel and James Gunn desire to do with the Guardians and with Gamora’s fate. I would eventually, there’s a part of me that wants her to go back, find her way back to the Guardians but there’s also a part of me that wants to explore a bad Gamora. I’ve never seen that and she’s, you know, she’s considered the most lethal assassin, the most lethal woman in the galaxy so I would want to see what that wrath looks like also because it would just give me layers to sort of work on. But yeah, I want her to get back to the Guardians.”

