Guardians of the Galaxy Star Chris Pratt Marries Katherine Schwarzenegger

While Star-Lord’s on-screen romance suffered a major setback in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, actor Chris Pratt has been living his best life and is officially married to his Katherine Schwarzenegger! The two officially tied the knot earlier today on June 8th, the day after he was seen rehearsing the nuptials at Rob Lowe’s home.

Pratt’s marriage to Schwarzenegger is his second, coming nearly two years after his divorce from Anna Farris in August 2017. The two remain in an amicable relationship as they continue to raise their 6-year-old son Jack together.

Videos by ComicBook.com

News of the wedding comes from PEOPLE Magazine, with sources close to the newlyweds praising the event.

“The venue is beautiful. Lots of flowers and greenery everywhere. It’s a very romantic setting for a wedding,” said the source. “The whole family took wedding photos, including her parents Maria [Shriver] and Arnold [Schwarzenegger]. Everyone just looked so happy.”

The source provided more details about the wedding, offering news about the menu for their invited guests.

“They are using only local food. It’s a lot of fresh vegetables. They didn’t want the menu to be too heavy, or rich. It’s more of a light summer menu,” said the source. “For dessert, there are lighter options as well like raspberries, blueberries and red currant.”

Pratt and Schwarzenegger began dating after the Marvel Studios star divorced Farris nearly two years ago.

Pratt’s latest project is the Pixar animated film Onward, in which he provides a voice alongside Spider-Man actor Tom Holland.

“Tom Holland is perfect for our character of Ian, the younger brother,” said Onward writer and director Dan Scanlon. “We were looking for someone who could have this shy quality and someone who is good at being a little awkward. And Tom is great at that! And yet has a genuine sweetness to him that you really root for him.”

Speaking of Pratt’s character, Scanlon added, “We wanted someone who was the exact opposite of that. Someone who could be wild and chaotic and out of control, but in a very charming and infectious way. And Chris Pratt is perfect for that. He has this ability to be both sort of wild and out of control but in a really lovable, fun, infectious way.”

Onward premieres in theaters on March 6, 2020.