Guardians Of The Galaxy Star Chris Pratt Pays Tribute To Kevin Bacon’s Footloose

James Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy had a surprising tether to Earth for its lead character as Chris Pratt‘s Peter Quill aka Star-Lord was low-key obsessed with both the actor Kevin Bacon and the film Footloose. This obsession became a key component of the movie, inspiring its “dance off” ending and getting another shout out in Avengers: Infinity War. That in mind, this week marked the anniversary of the release of Footloose and after “great hero” Kevin Bacon paid tribute to its release, Pratt himself chimed in with a tribute too.

“Both Peter Quill and I bow down to you sir. Such an amazing movie!!” Pratt wrote. Bacon himself was a vocal supporter of Guardians of the Galaxy when it came out, calling it one of the best movies of 2014.

“Whether I was mentioned in the movie or not, in my opinion, it’s one of the best movies of the year,” Bacon told The Hollywood Reporter at the time. “I loved it, and I haven’t talked to anybody who didn’t like it.”

Both Peter Quill and I bow down to you sir. Such an amazing movie!! https://t.co/l5ofrjPr5M — chris pratt (@prattprattpratt) February 18, 2020

The callback to Kevin Bacon and Footloose in Avengers: Infinity War, marking one of the first times Peter Quill had interacted with someone from Earth in many years, could be the final time that its brought up in the Marvel Cinematic Universe; but with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 on the horizon which will conclude the trilogy of films about the characters, there’s a possibility of one more shout out.

Gunn has previously alluded to some details about the new film, confirming that it is set after Avengers: Endgame, which established a new status-quo for the heroes. Thanks to her death at the hand of Thanos and time-travel shenanigans, Gamora is still around but not a part of the group and without any fond feelings for the Guardians of the Galaxy since (for this version of her) the events of those movies never happened. This will make for an interesting new chapter for the characters, and it’s something the cast is eager to see play out.

“I can say that I’ve read it and it’s amazing,” star Karen Gillan previously told Yahoo! Entertainment. “We’re all really excited that James is back to complete the trilogy because it wouldn’t have felt right without him. It’s a wonderful, wonderful script.”

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 has yet to schedule a release date. The first two movies in the franchise are now streaming on Disney+.