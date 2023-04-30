Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Star Opens Up About The Cast's Emotional Goodbyes: "It Made Me Cry" (Exclusive)

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is being released on Friday, and it's expected to be the last MCU movie to feature the original Guardians crew as well as director James Gunn. The movie could be the final bow for Chris Pratt (Peter Quill/Star-Lord), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Dave Bautista (Drax), Zoe Saldaña (Gamora), Sean Gunn (Kraglin/on-set Rocket), Pom Klementieff (Mantis), Bradley Cooper (Rocket), and Vin Diesel (Groot). In addition to those actors, the threequel also features some MCU fresh faces, including Maria Bakalova who is playing Cosmo the Spacedog again after debuting as the character in The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. ComicBook.com had the chance to chat with Bakalova about the upcoming film, and we asked if she felt the emotions on set as some of the long-time cast members said goodbye to their roles.

"Yeah, well, it made me cry on the last day because I got to be there on the last day," Bakalova revealed. "My last day of filming was the last day of Guardians of the Galaxy filming. And everybody was there and everybody was crying, and I was crying because of the feeling of it. Because imagining having all of these people together for ten years and sharing their lives and their careers and absolutely everything, and because James is such a great mind that he puts together only good human beings. So it feels like a family."

She added, "I know that they will not separate from each other. Hopefully, I won't separate from them as well, but just this movie in this shape and form will not continue, maybe. I don't know. It's not my place to say that. So it was very, very sad, to be honest, bittersweet, because it's like you don't want it to end, but it's maybe the next chapter of the book."

During the chat, we also asked Bakalova if filming Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 differed from The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special.

"We pretty much shot them together," Bakalova explained. "It wasn't that different because I was in the midst of filming with all of these people. Guardians is like a whole story. The special was more of a separate one that I don't think has been done before, our holiday special. And it was just amazing, both of the experiences, which for me was pretty much a connected experience altogether."

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is scheduled to be released on May 5th.