Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: Star-Lord Recaps Avengers: Infinity War in Hilarious Fashion

With the Marvel Cinematic Universe spanning numerous movies and some major, connected events, it's become a pretty common occurrence in new installments for there to be some sort of recap. The recap — usually played for human — not only refreshes the audience about what's previously gone down but also gets the characters up to speed as well. Now, with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in theaters, we're getting another such recap, this time thanks to Star-Lord/Peter Quill (Chris Pratt) and it's hilarious.

Warning: spoilers for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 beyond this point.

In the film, Rocket is gravely injured when Adam Warlock (Will Poulter) attacks Knowhere, but the Guardians can't help their friend due to a kill switch programmed inside of him. This prompts the team to head to where Rocket came from — Orgocorp — to retrieve his life file and thus, the code necessary to save him. While infiltrating, Peter recaps how it is they've ended up in this situation whilst holding an Orgocorp employee hostage, explaining the entire situation as sort of a good cop/bad cop scenario as it's 2014 Gamora who has been paid to help them with this mission.

"And I know you're probably asking, 'Why would I trust her?' Well, that's a good question. The answer is: we used to be in love. Yeah, she was my girlfriend, only she doesn't remember because it wasn't her, because her dad threw her off a magic cliff and she died and then I lost my temper and nearly destroyed half the universe," Peter says, recapping Infinity War.

He goes a bit further and briefly recaps Endgame as well — including his confusion as to why Gamora came back — and Nebula chimes in that while Peter did leave out some information, he did get the general gist of things.

The recap is a fun moment of levity in dealing with the rather heavy circumstances that have led to this moment in the grand scheme of things, but it also serves to have Peter acknowledge his actions in Infinity War and how they negatively impacted the whole scenario. He owns up to losing his temper and how that nearly destroyed half the universe. And, while it's played for laughs, combined with his questions about why this Gamora is back, we start to get a larger picture of what Peter's been dealing with emotionally since Endgame.

What is Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 about?

The Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 synopsis reads, "Still reeling from the loss of Gamora, Peter Quill must rally his team to defend the universe and protect one of their own. If the mission is not completely successful, it could possibly lead to the end of the Guardians as we know them."

James Gunn wrote and directed Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. The movie stars Chris Pratt as Peter Quill/Star-Lord, Zoe Saldaña as Gamora, Dave Bautista as Drax the Destroyer, Karen Gillan as Nebula, Pom Klementieff as Mantis, with Vin Diesel as the voice of Groot and Bradley Cooper as the voice of Rocket, Sean Gunn as Kraglin, Chukwudi Iwuji as The High Evolutionary, Will Poulter as Adam Warlock, and Maria Bakalova as the voice of Cosmo.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is now playing in movie theaters.