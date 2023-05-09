Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Director James Gunn Reveals Pete Davidson's Surprising Cameo

Pete Davidson has found himself on the list of James Gunn's recurring collaborators. The Saturday Night Live alumnus first worked with the filmmaker on Warner Bros.' The Suicide Squad before joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe through a pair of cameo roles in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. According to Gunn, Davidson ended up playing two roles in the threequel, one live-action role and one role he provided the voice for.

"I voiced the beautiful Lambshank. I don't want to show her here because she's too gorgeous & I don't want folks to feel bad about themselves in comparison," Gunn said on Twitter. "And my friend Pete not only voiced but actually came to visit us in Atlanta for a day and played Phlektik on set."

According to Nathan Fillion, one of Davidson's co-stars on The Suicide Squad, the comedian is one of the nicest people in Hollywood.

"I was able to zip off and do another project really quick, I did a little role in the new Suicide Squad where I met a couple of really cool people, one of them Pete Davidson," Fillion said in an interview with SiriusXM. "We had him come down, do an episode of The Rookie, he plays my half-brother. My miscreant, ne'er-do-well half-brother. One's a cop, one guy's a pain in the ass and now they're half brothers. It's amazing....Let me tell you what I never knew about Pete Davidson, how incredibly charming he is, oh my god. I always thought that kid looked like ten miles of bad road, I said 'Who's this guy? Who's this guy coming in?' He's the nicest man, the nicest man. I used to think I was the nicest man."

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Cast

The Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 synopsis reads, "Still reeling from the loss of Gamora, Peter Quill must rally his team to defend the universe and protect one of their own. If the mission is not completely successful, it could possibly lead to the end of the Guardians as we know them."

James Gunn wrote and directed Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. The movie stars Chris Pratt as Peter Quill/Star-Lord, Zoe Saldaña as Gamora, Dave Bautista as Drax the Destroyer, Karen Gillan as Nebula, Pom Klementieff as Mantis, with Vin Diesel as the voice of Groot and Bradley Cooper as the voice of Rocket, Sean Gunn as Kraglin, Chukwudi Iwuji as The High Evolutionary, Will Poulter as Adam Warlock, and Maria Bakalova as the voice of Cosmo.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is now playing in movie theaters.