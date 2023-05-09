Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Features Return of Hilarious Marvel Character

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 marked the last time the latest iteration of the team would appear on-screen together, serving as the ultimate culmination of the cosmic team through three movies. Because of the scope of the movie and its importance in the grand scheme of things, it made sure to include cameos from a pair of beloved characters, both dead and alive. Spoilers are up ahead for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3! You've been warned...

While exploring the cosmic land of Knowhere, there's a moment where Kraglin (Sean Gunn), Cosmo (Maria Bakalova), and the Broker from Guardians of the Galaxy are playing a card game when they're joined by a very special guest—Seth Green's Howard the Duck. The character wasn't one announced ahead of time, making it the ultimately surprise reveal for movie-goers.

This marks the character's fourth cameo within the Marvel Cinematic Universe after appearing in each of the Guardians films and in the final scene in Avengers: Endgame. When we spoke to Green around the release of Marvel's What If...? he expressed a desire to continue playing the character, though he didn't think Howard was somebody that needed an origin story.

"I don't know, it's almost like the Hulk, right? Where the Hulk is such a character that you don't necessarily need an origin story," Green told us. "The same way they shouldn't do any kind of Spider-Man origin story, or even a Black Panther origin story. In a real way, that movie is less an origin story than an evolution of this character, post-Winter Soldier."

The Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 synopsis reads, "Still reeling from the loss of Gamora, Peter Quill must rally his team to defend the universe and protect one of their own. If the mission is not completely successful, it could possibly lead to the end of the Guardians as we know them."

James Gunn wrote and directed Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. The movie stars Chris Pratt as Peter Quill/Star-Lord, Zoe Saldaña as Gamora, Dave Bautista as Drax the Destroyer, Karen Gillan as Nebula, Pom Klementieff as Mantis, with Vin Diesel as the voice of Groot and Bradley Cooper as the voice of Rocket, Sean Gunn as Kraglin, Chukwudi Iwuji as The High Evolutionary, Will Poulter as Adam Warlock, and Maria Bakalova as the voice of Cosmo.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is now playing in movie theaters.