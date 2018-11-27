Guillermo del Toro Reminds Fans He Wrote a Pilot For a TV Show Featuring The Hulk

If you can think back nearly a decade ago — eight years, to be exact — you might remember that Guillermo del Toro had been hired to write a script for a television show featuring none other than The Incredible Hulk. The year was 2010 — a lifetime ago, by 2018’s standards — and del Toro had completed a script for the show, which was never picked up by the network.

In a series of tweets earlier today, del Toro made sure to point out that The Hulk pilot was one of several scripts he’s written in full that he hasn’t seen made.

“To be clear these screenplays are WRITTEN, done,” del Toro tweeted. “Each of them took months or years of my life. Meetings, synopsis, beat sheets and were all written, features- 90-130 pages each.”

“These are not ‘maybes’ or ‘wish list’ items. They are done.”

What’s particularly curious about The Hulk show was that this was around the time Phase One of Marvel Studios’ Marvel Cinematic Universe was really taking off as the Avengers began to assemble in Marvel’s The Avengers. In fact, Mark Ruffalo had just taken over the role and it seemed that they planned on using the same actor on the small screen.

del Toro — who was on board as an executive producer for the series — told Collider in 2012 that the team at Marvel Television was waiting for a big-time writer to sign on board before they moved forward with the show.

“We have a writer that we want to bring on board, a very, very concrete name,” del Toro mentioned six years ago. “I can’t reveal it, but we want to wait for that writer. It’s a writer who is otherwise engaged. So right now we are in a holding pattern until that writer becomes free. Then we’re going to do a new draft of the script.”

Conveniently enough, Marvel Television head Jeph Loeb put the whole thing to bed the very next summer as he confirmed the property was indefinitely paused.

Since The Avengers, Ruffalo’s version of Bruce Banner has gone on to appear in Avengers: Age of Ultron, the fan-favorite Thor: Ragnarok, and this summer’s mega-blockbuster Avengers: Infinity War. Suffice to say, we probably won’t be seeing a television show featuring Rufflao’s Hulk on ABC any time soon.

Ruffalo will be reprising his role as Bruce Banner/The Hulk next in Avengers 4 out next May.